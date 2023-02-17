Eagles create $2.4M in cap space by paying Jason Kelce a $3M bonus

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles and 31 other NFL teams are preparing for the start of free agency, and as Jason Kelce takes time to decide his future, his organization just paid a nice post-Super Bowl bonus.

With the new league year set to begin, Philadelphia paid Kelce a roster and workout bonus totaling $3 million, with the move creating $2.4 in cap space.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories