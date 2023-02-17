Eagles create $2.4M in cap space by paying Jason Kelce a $3M bonus
While Eagles C Jason Kelce continues to weigh his future, the team paid him a $3M bonus yesterday (the $2.75M roster bonus he was due in 2023 + $250K offseason bonus he was due in 2023).
The cap impact for now is Philly creates $2.4M in 2023 cap space.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 17, 2023
The Eagles and 31 other NFL teams are preparing for the start of free agency, and as Jason Kelce takes time to decide his future, his organization just paid a nice post-Super Bowl bonus.
With the new league year set to begin, Philadelphia paid Kelce a roster and workout bonus totaling $3 million, with the move creating $2.4 in cap space.