Eagles create $2.49 million in salary cap space by reworking Jake Elliott’s deal

Salary conversions to clear 2023 cap space overnight …#Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (clears $11.876 million)#Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries (clears $5.333M)#Eagles K Jake Elliott (clears $2.492M)#Panthers S Xavier Woods clears (clears $1.592M) — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023

The Eagles created close to $2.5 million in cap space on Friday by restructuring the contract of kicker Jake Elliott.

The league salary cap is expected to exceed $224 million in 2023, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and where things currently stand, Philadelphia is expected to have roughly $11 million in cap space.

The Birds are set to have 19 pending free agents, and with another likely retool schedule on defense, the organization could conjure up a scheme for more flexibility.

One of the most consistent kickers in the NFL, Elliott made 20 of 23 field goals in the regular season, while also connecting on 51 of 53 extra-point attempts.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles grant CB Darius Slay permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency Full 7-round Eagles 2023 mock draft: post-NFL scouting combine Eagles release Brett Toth ahead of 2023 NFL free agency Eagles to hire Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot as linebackers coach Eagles updated depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL free agency

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire