Eagles, Cowboys trade touchdowns to end first quarter tied

The shootout is on: The Eagles and Cowboys are tied 7-7 after the first quarter.

The Eagles held the Cowboys to a three-and-out after the opening kickoff, and then scored the game's first touchdown. They converted two fourth downs on the drive.

Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-one from his own 32, with Jalen Hurts gaining 2 yards on the quarterback push play. Nine plays later, Hurts hit Dallas Goedert for a 15-yard gain on fourth-and-three from the Dallas 27. Kenneth Gainwell ran it in from the 12 on the next play.

The Cowboys, though, tied it on their next drive.

Dak Prescott threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson. The Cowboys converted a fourth-and-one on the play before the touchdown on a 29-yard throw from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.

The Eagles have 83 yards to 57 for the Cowboys.

Prescott is 3-of-6 for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Hurts is 6-of-8 for 69 yards.