Eagles-Cowboys NFL Week 7 predictions 2019

The Eagles (3-3) travel to Texas to take on the Cowboys (3-3) on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.



Let's get to this week's predictions:



Reuben Frank (3-3)



The Eagles have played 24 games over the last two seasons, and only three times - THREE TIMES - have they outscored their opponent by three or more points in both halves. Those were against a terrible Giants team last year, a bad Redskins team last year and a terrible Jets team earlier this month. These are not numbers of an elite team. The Eagles' inability to play a complete 60-minute game against anybody is alarming. They just are unable to jump on top early and put a team away. I'm going to pick them to beat Dallas just because the Cowboys seem to in an even bigger rut than the Eagles. Heck, as inconsistent as the Eagles have been, they've gained two games in the standings over Dallas over the last three weeks. The Eagles should win. The Eagles need to win. The Eagles better win. No excuses Sunday.



Eagles 30, Cowboys 24



Dave Zangaro (2-4)



I was confidently going to pick the Eagles in this game because of the Cowboys' injury situation, but now it turns out Dallas is healthier than we all thought. All their questionable guys are reportedly going to play and that includes Amari Cooper. It's tough to know how healthy they really are, but I'm banking on the thought that they'll be hindered by injury. And as bad as the Eagles looked last week, the Cowboys are really reeling. The Eagles also always seem to handle adversity well and they've had plenty of that this week.



Eagles 31, Cowboys 30



Derrick Gunn (2-4)



It would be difficult enough trying to figure this game out if both teams were healthy, but with both sides hurting at key positions it's even more perplexing. While we know now which Eagles are not playing, Dallas has a number of players listed as questionable. So the matchups in strategic areas remains an unknown.



Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins on the field make a huge difference in terms of what Dak Prescott can or cannot do in the passing game. The Eagles' defense has been consistent in one area the run game. But facing Ezekiel Elliott is another story. He has been the Birds' kryptonite. In his last two outings against the Eagles, Elliott has run for over 100 yards and has tallied a minimum of 189 yards of total offense. If the Birds can control Zeke, it enhances their chances of winning. Also, Jim Schwartz's defense has to make Prescott feel as uncomfortable as possible. He has a tendency of holding on to the ball to long at times. You take away the 10 sacks the Eagles had against the Jets and they've had only four sacks in their five other games. Not good enough!!!!



The Cowboys' front seven will be coming after Carson Wentz, so the Eagles' short passing game will need to be on point. The question is, which of their pass catchers will step up and provide consistent help? I'm hoping the Birds can go down to Dallas and put together a game like they did in Green Bay. On a hunch, I'm leaning toward the Eagles.



Eagles 24, Cowboys 23



Ray Didinger (3-3)



The Eagles and Cowboys are tied with identical 3-3 records but the similarities go deeper than that. They have a ton of injuries and they are losing games for many of the same reasons: dropped passes, lousy tackling and dumb penalties. We've talked endlessly about the Eagles slow starts but the Cowboys are just as bad. They were outscored 47-9 in the first half of their last three games, all losses.



It is hard to like either team right now given the way they are playing. In the Cowboys three wins, Zeke Elliott had big games averaging more than five yards per carry. One thing that has been a constant for the Eagles so far is their run defense (72.8 yards per game) which tells me Zeke won't run wild Sunday. I still think the Eagles are the better team and they have played well in this building (four wins in the last six trips).



Eagles 27, Cowboys 24



Andrew Kulp (4-2)



I was confident in the Eagles at the beginning of the week, when it seemed like the Cowboys would be missing half their offense, and before Carson Wentz's anonymous started taking jabs. Now I find myself in the same place I have with respect to the other road trips so far this season: 50/50.



I suppose I'll stick with the Eagles, because I think they're the better team, and there's no way all those injured Cowboys will be 100 percent (looking at Amari Cooper). But I don't feel good about it. Counting on Wentz to come out fired up, Doug Pederson to coach an inspired game after talking his own trash at the beginning of the week, and Nate Gerry to make everybody forget Zach Brown ever suited up for this team.



Eagles 31, Cowboys 28



