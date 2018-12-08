Eagles at Cowboys live: Score, highlights, analysis from NFL Week 14 game originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

12:10 p.m.: Could this provide the Eagles a slight advantage?

One thing to watch for the #Cowboys, as they prepare to face the #Eagles: A bug went through their locker room this week and several players were sick this week. IVs were helpful but conditioning will be key. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2018

10:57 a.m.: The 1 p.m. games to keep an eye on today:

-Panthers at Browns

-Saints at Buccaneers

-Giants at Redskins

The Redskins and Panthers are both 6-6 and the Bucs are 5-7, so all three teams are technically still in the wild card race. On Monday night, the two teams currently in the wild card spots - Seahawks and Vikings - play in Seattle.

9:30 a.m.: If you needed to get even more pumped up for this game, may I suggest watching this video.

"When the lights get bright, guess what, you get brighter!"

8 a.m.: Good morning, everyone! Are you all ready for the biggest game of the season?

The Eagles got to Dallas yesterday afternoon for this game. Jalen Mills made the trip even though he was placed on IR. That's a tough loss for the rest of the year, but he had already been ruled out for this game.

I caught up with Lane Johnson as the Eagles arrived to the team hotel. This Dallas game always means more to him because he's from Texas. He has a bunch of family coming in for the game, but this time Grandma knows who to root for.

Little later start for this game, but we'll try to update the blog throughout the day.

