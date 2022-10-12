Eagles-Cowboys injury report: Philadelphia has 8 players listed as limited participants

The Eagles released their first injury report of the week, and nine players were listed with some sort of designation.

The team held a walkthrough on Wednesday as the players returned to practice at the NovaCare Complex to prepare for Sunday night’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Landon Dickerson was on the report after he spent Sunday in and out of the lineup against the Cardinals.

Eagles injury report

Philadelphia had eight players listed on the initial injury report as limited participants, while rookie cornerback Josh Jobe sat out practice with a shoulder injury.

Cowboys injury report

Jason Peters was listed as a limited participant, while Micah Parsons didn’t practice due to a groin injury.

#Cowboys first injury report vs. Eagles (W6) is here. 🔑 Jason Peters was indeed a participant (limited) and Rico Dowdle was an unexpected DNP. 🔑Quinton Bohanna was a FULL participant. 🔑 Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence are being treated cautiously this week but will play. pic.twitter.com/NHfy8K7kpb — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 12, 2022

