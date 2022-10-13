Eagles-Cowboys injury report: Jordan Mailata on track to start; Dak Prescott listed as limited

LT Jordan Mailata tracking to play Sunday is huge for the #Eagles as they prepare for the #Cowboys' defensive front. https://t.co/feXH798akD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 13, 2022

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report, and 13 players were listed with some sort of designation.

The team returned to practice at the NovaCare Complex to prepare for Sunday night’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Every player on the roster participated in some form.

Eagles Injury Report

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Limited Participants: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (ankle), K Jake Elliott (right ankle), DE Brandon Graham (rest), CB Josh Jobe (shoulder), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (ankle), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), T Jordan Mailata (shoulder), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest).

Full Practice:

RB Kenneth Gainwell (rib), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion).

Cowboys injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott officially participated in practice for the first time since he injured his right thumb in the season opener against the Buccaneers.

Prescott was listed as a limited participant, but there will be no build-up toward a potential return on Sunday night.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear that Prescott would require a whole week of practice before regaining his starting job, and he logged two DNPs already this week.

Linebacker Micah Parsons (groin) also was limited.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) was the only Cowboys player not to practice Thursday. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (chest), offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest), and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) remained limited for the second straight day.

Dak Prescott was upgraded to limited today pic.twitter.com/Bo2tDlxZUv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2022

