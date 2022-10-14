Eagles-Cowboys injury report: Jordan Mailata, Jake Elliott and Avonte Maddox to play in Week 6

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Dallas, and three starters are set to return to the lineup.

Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, and Jordan Mailata will all return to the lineup and start after missing Week five against the Cardinals.

Maddox has been out since the win over the Commanders.

Backup left tackle Andre Dillard could be activated from injured reserve on Saturday after recovering from a forearm fracture.

Eagles injury report

Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder) and defensive Janarius Robinson (ankle) are questionable for Sunday, but nobody else has an injury designation.

Cowboys injury report

Dak Prescott has been listed as questionable again, and a new member was added to the injury report as CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a hip injury.

Micah Parsons, Jayron Kearse, and DeMarcus Lawrence all logged full practices.

Cowboys added WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) to injury report today, and he is now questionable for Sunday’s game at Eagles. pic.twitter.com/X23bd6eup6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 14, 2022

