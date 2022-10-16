Eagles-Cowboys: Who has the edge at each position?

The Eagles and Cowboys are hours away from a huge Sunday night matchup with looming playoff implications.

The NFC East lead and bragging rights are on the line, and it’s a primetime opportunity for Philadelphia to put Dallas, the Giants, and the entire NFL on the appropriate notice.

The positional battles will be something to watch, as both teams have elite talent at multiple spots on both sides of the football. The Cowboys have been praised for their defensive output early this season, but Philadelphia has the better defensive numbers and rankings.

With kickoff less than six hours away, here is a look at who has the edge at each position.

QB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is the better quarterback in this matchup, and he’ll need to perform big under the lights.

Dallas will counter with Cooper Rush, who’ll likely make his final start at quarterback before Dak Prescott returns in Week 7.

Philadelphia has the advantage at quarterback, and they’ll need to put Hurts in a position to be successful.

RB -- Even

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott is the big name in the position, but Tony Pollard is the player to watch as the running back for Dallas.

Philadelphia will counter with Miles Sanders, playing the best football of his career. Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Trey Sermon are solid backups.

WR -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb is one of the top young receivers in the NFL, but Philadelphia can counter with two of the top young studs.

Michael Gallup’s return is a plus, while the Eagles have Zach Pascal and Quez Watkins as reliable options as well.

TE -- Eagles

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dalton Schultz is a talented pass catcher, but he’s no Dallas Goedert.

Jake Ferguson gives the Cowboys another option, while Philadelphia counters with Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra as reserves.

OL -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Story continues

Philadelphia has the NFL’s top offensive line, and adding Jason Peters to the Cowboys’ depth chart won’t change that fact.

[pickup_prop id=”28593″>

DL -- Even

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Perception is not reality, and although the national media harps on the Cowboys’ dominance through five games, the Eagles have the better numbers defensively.

Dallas has dramatically improved up front, with Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong among the league leaders in pressure.

Philadelphia will counter with rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who can dominate the run.

LB -- Cowboys



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2543

Micah Parsons is an all-world performer, and Leighton Vander Esch is the definition of consistency.

Anthony Barr adds another element of versatility to the position.

For Philadelphia, Reddick rivals Parsons in ability, and the best playmaker will likely significantly impact the outcome.

CB -- Eagles

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Diggs is the biggest name in the contest, but Philadelphia has the two most accomplished cornerbacks on their roster.

Anthony Brown is solid opposite Diggs, while Avonte Maddox returns for Philadelphia.

Safety -- Even

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson are linebackers playing safety for Dallas; both are efficient at what they do.

Malik Hooker is a deep threat for Philadelphia to watch.

For the Eagles, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps are to solid, physical, and dynamic safeties.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire