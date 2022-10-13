Eagles-Cowboys: 7 stats to know for Week 6

The Eagles and Cowboys are just days away from a massive Sunday night matchup that brings some clarity to the NFC East and NFL landscape.

Both teams have high-powered pass rushers and elite talent in the secondary.

In contrast, Philadelphia has the clear advantage in offensive talent with Dak Prescott still out at quarterback.

With Sunday fast approaching, here are seven critical stats for Week 6.

Pressure bust pipes

Both teams bring pressure, and the most efficient team will win on Sunday.

Most pressures generated this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/epjOvKJ64D — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2022

Lane Johnson is on GOD MODE

The disrespect has to stop, and Johnson is maybe the best offensive tackle on the planet.

Lane Johnson has played in 620 pass-blocking snaps since the start of last season. During that stretch, he has allowed 0 sacks and 1 QB hit, resulting in a league-leading 0.2% knockdown percentage. He also happens to be @PFF's highest-graded pass blocker (87.8) in 2022. pic.twitter.com/cHO3pJ3IqP — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 12, 2022

Micah Parsons quickly becoming an all-time great

Knowing what we know now, Philadelphia and every other team with a top pick in the 2021 NFL draft should have selected Micah Parsons.

The former Penn State linebacker is quickly on his way toward immortal status.

After 2.0 sacks today, Micah Parsons brought his career total to 19.0 sacks, the second-most sacks through a player’s first 21 career games, trailing only Joey Bosa (20.0). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 10, 2022

Cowboys defense formidable

Dallas has only allowed five touchdowns in its first five games of 2022,

Dallas has only given up five touchdowns in its first five games of 2022, joining the 1972 Cowboys team as the only teams in franchise history to give up five touchdowns-or-less in the first five games of the season. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 10, 2022

Eagles offensive juggernaut

The Eagles own the 2nd-ranked total offense (419.8 ypg) in the NFL, trailing only Buffalo (440.4 ypg). Philadelphia’s 419.8 yards per game mark the club’s 2nd-most through the first five games of a season since the 1970 merger, behind the 2013 campaign (454.8 ypg).

The Eagles also lead the league with 58 explosive plays (16+ yard completions and 10+ yard rushes) this season.

Eagles turning the opposition over

Philadelphia is tied with Baltimore and Buffalo for the league’s most takeaways (11) this year. Their 11 takeaways (6 INTs and 5 FRs) are their most in the first five games of a season since 2015 (13).

Philadelphia ranks 2nd in the NFL in opponent three-and-out percentage (43.4%, 23 three-and-outs), trailing only San Francisco (43.6%).

Miles Sanders finally elite

Miles Sanders has produced the 4th-most rushing yards (414) in the NFL, behind Nick Chubb (593), Saquon Barkley (533), and Josh Jacobs (490). Sanders’ 414 rushing yards are the most by an Eagle in the first five games of a season since LeSean McCoy in 2013 (514).

