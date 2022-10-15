Eagles-Cowboys: 4 keys to Philadelphia containing Micah Parsons

The Eagles and Cowboys are about 32 hours away from kicking off what could be the game of the year in the NFC.

Philadelphia is looking to stay undefeated on the season, while Dallas will look to keep a stranglehold on the division while climbing atop the division rankings.

One player to watch will be Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons and his impact on the football game.

This season, Parsons is tied for the league lead with six sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 19 tackles, and seven tackles for loss.

Dallas likes to align Parsons off the edge and from the middle linebacker spot, using him to rush the passer and occasionally have him drop into coverage. Philadelphia has to account for the dynamic pass rusher, and we’ve provided four keys to successfully contain the All-Pro.

When Parsons rushes the passer, he does so mainly from the left side of the line, meaning he’ll face off against the Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson has played in 620 pass-blocking snaps since the start of last season.

During that stretch, he has allowed 0 sacks and 1 QB hit, resulting in a league-leading 0.2% knockdown percentage.

When Johnson and Parsons are matched together, it’ll allow Philadelphia to chip on DeMarcus Lawrence or another pass rusher, giving the Birds confidence that the best right tackle on the planet can handle one of the NFL’s top disruptors one on one.

Run the football with purpose

The Eagles own the 2nd-ranked total offense (419.8 ypg) in the NFL, trailing only Buffalo (440.4 ypg). Philadelphia’s 419.8 yards per game mark the club’s 2nd-most through the first five games of a season since the 1970 merger, behind the 2013 campaign (454.8 ypg).

The Eagles also lead the league with 58 explosive plays (16+ yard completions and 10+ yard rushes) this season.

Sunday night could be more about dominance up front and less about explosive plays. The perfect scenario would see the Eagles handling every drive against Dallas similarly to the eight-minute drive that closed Arizona out last Sunday.

Per Nex Gen Stats, Miles Sanders has run against a loaded box just 19.54% of the time this season, and The Eagles should expect Dallas to load the box with the idea that Hurts will be forced to pass.

Philadelphia has to run the ball with purpose, they need to run right at Parsons, and Sunday offers a perfect game for Trey Sermon and Miles Sanders to share carries, with Kenneth Gainwell sprinkled in as a pass catcher.

13 personnel

Success against Parsons could come from utilizing double teams and chips wherever he lines up. Philadelphia will need to identify where he is on each play and slide protection in that direction.

One easy way to accomplish that goal without exposing Miles Sanders will be to utilize two or three tight ends for a good portion of the evening.

Even a heavy package with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra give Philadelphia extra blockers who become capable pass-catchers on crucial downs.

Quick passing game

A quick passing game is another good way to neutralize his impact.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hurts threw 13 passes to receivers on screenplays against the Cardinals. Philadelphia’s wide receivers are robust, physical, and athletic, allowing for one-on-one opportunities on the perimeter, thus making Parsons obsolete as a pass rusher.

