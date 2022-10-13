Eagles-Cowboys: 25 impact players to watch in Week 6 matchup

The Eagles are 5-0 after defeating the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, and it’s a good time to look at where the team is statistically at the first quarter mark of the season.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate among the league leaders in several categories.

Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks on defense, and the Eagles secondary is a top-five group heading into a huge matchup against Dallas. With Philadelphia returning to practice on Wednesday, we look at where the Birds rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL.

With game time fast approaching, here are 25 impact players to watch.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Rush

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gallup

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Smith

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie was drafted to play guard but has had to shift over to left tackle with Tyron Smith rehabbing a torn hamstring.

Smith’s been tutored by former Eagle Jason Peters, and his matchup with Josh Sweat will be major.

Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mailata should be ready for Sunday, and his matchup against Lawrence, Parsons, and Dorance Armstong will impact the outcome.

Zack Martin

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The right tackle hasn’t allowed a sack in almost two years and his matchup with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will be critical for Sunday night.

Tyler Biadasz

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys center and Jordan Davis should get acquainted.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran pass rusher remains consistent and reliable early on.

Dorance Armstrong

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive end has four sacks on the season and offers the same game-wrecking potential displayed by Odighizuwa.

Osa Odighizuwa

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Odighizuwa recorded two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits along with one sack in the win over the Rams. Odighizuwa is an athletic game wrecker that Philadelphia must account for.

Micah Parsons

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons is dealing with a groin injury, and Philadelphia would be best served running at the All-Pro pass rusher.

Haason Reddick

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Reddick’s matchups against Terrence Steele and Tyler Smith will be crucial and if Philadelphia can’t keep consistent pressure on Cooper Rush, the night could get frustrating.

Leighton Vander Esch

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Vander Esch can be a thorn in the Eagles’ backside at times, and the high-motor defender figures to play a role in spying on Jalen Hurts.

Trevon Diggs

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest wild card in this matchup, Diggs will likely start the ballgame out on Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown.

Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Slay, and James Bradberry could both see time on CeeDee Lamb.

Donovan Wilson

Wilson leads the Cowboys with 31 tackles, and his emergence was a huge reason the team didn’t rush Jayron Kearse back.

Wilson plays everywhere on the defense, reminding some of former Dallas great Darren Woodson.

Jayron Kearse

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Another critical component to the Cowboys’ defensive success, Kearse was last year’s team leader in tackles (92) and emerged as a highly productive starter in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme.

He’ll be the player to watch against Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Terence Steele

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys’ right tackle is solid, and his matchup against Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham will be something to watch.

Steele has allowed 0 sacks this season and will enter Sunday with a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency, 72.0 PFF run-blocking grade, and 77.1 PFF pass-blocking grade.

T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards logged eight tackles during Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Edwards’ eight stops were good for third on the team and gave him 41 tackles through five games, but we’ll need to shore up his pass coverage.

