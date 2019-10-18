Eagles at Cowboys 2019: TV schedule, stream and storylines

The Eagles (3-3) are traveling to Dallas to take on the Cowboys (3-3) in a huge Sunday Night Football matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know:

6:30 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

8:20 p.m.: Eagles at Cowboys on NBC

11:30 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

1:30 a.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP

You can stream the game here.

The NBC broadcast team for Eagles-Cowboys is Al Michaels (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The referee for this game is Jerome Boger. Boger hasn't been the ref for an Eagles game since September 2017, against the Giants.

A huge matchup

Aside from this just being a rivalry game, these two teams are really in a two-horse rase to win the NFC East. And based on their .500 records after six weeks, it looks like just one of them will get to the playoffs. Now, that could obviously change; the Eagles had a good finish last year and won a wild card. But this game is huge. The Eagles are coming off an 18-point loss in Minnesota and the Cowboys have dropped three straight after winning three to start the season against lousy competition.

Did Doug guarantee it?

Doug Pederson claims he didn't guarantee a win against Dallas on Monday morning on WIP, but let's not get into a semantics debate. He still used some really strong words.

"We're going down to Dallas and our guys are going to be ready to play and we're going to win that football game. And when we do, we're in first place in the NFC East."

Pederson said he's very confident in his team because, despite the 18-point loss, he thinks most of their mistakes are correctable. This would be a good week to correct them.

Injuries will play a role

Both teams are coming into this game banged up. The Cowboys probably won't have Amari Cooper and their starting offensive tackles and two starting corners will either be out or less than 100 percent. And the Eagles will likely be without Jason Peters, Nigel Bradham and still without DeSean Jackson.

This is life in the NFL, but we'll learn some things about both teams' depth in this game.

