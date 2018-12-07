Eagles at Cowboys 2018: Start time, TV schedule, live stream and storylines for NFL Week 14 originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles (6-6) are fresh off back-to-back wins for the first time this season but will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (7-5) for first place in the NFC East Sunday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know:

3 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

4:25 p.m.: Eagles at Cowboys on FOX

7:30 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

9:30 p.m.: End Game on NBCSP







You can also watch the game on fuboTV.

The FOX broadcasters for this game are Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews.

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

For the division

If the Eagles win on Sunday, both teams will be 7-6, but the Eagles will technically be in first place in the division because of their record in the NFC East. According to FiveThirtyEight, if the Eagles win this game, their chances to make the playoffs go up to near 60 percent, but if they lose, they're down to 8 percent.



It's pretty simple: This game is the season.

Talking trash

Kamu Grugier-Hill made headlines this week for calling the Cowboys chokers and then Dak Prescott responded by saying losers care about winners. Fun stuff. If nothing else, at least it feels like this rivalry might have some juice again.



Eventually, KGH said he didn't mean any disrespect and said he apologized to Doug Pederson, but the words can't be taken back. Some trash talk on Dallas week? I'm here for it.

Injury check

The biggest question mark for the Eagles heading into this weekend is Tim Jernigan. The defensive tackle has been dealing with back spasms and is questionable for the game. Michael Bennett (foot) is also listed as questionable, but he's expected to play.



