Eagles get a couple key players back at practice on Thursday

The Eagles got a couple of key players back on the field for practice on Thursday as they prepare to face the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

After being listed among the non-participants to begin the week, both Lane Johnson (ankle) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returned to the field on Sunday. That’s an encouraging sign.

Johnson and Smith participated in individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Johnson lined up with the starting offensive line at his usual right tackle spot. Smith took part in stretched before briefly taking a trip inside. But he returned for individual drills.

Lane Johnson back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/raQaZ5RVwT — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 19, 2023

DeVonta Smith went inside briefly but has returned. He has a sleeve on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/umMB1B3zP0 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 19, 2023

While Johnson and Smith were practicing, safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) was a spectator and nickel cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) was not in attendance.

The Eagles have dealt with a ton of injuries in their secondary this season and that’s continuing in Week 7.

All four players who were limited on Wednesday were practicing on Thursday: Darius Slay (knee), Jalen Carter (ankle), Dallas Goedert (groin), Milton Williams (ankle).

And the three players who were limited on Wednesday were practicing too: Sydney Brown (hamstring), Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) and Eli Ricks (knee).

After the Eagles began the week with a walkthrough on Wednesday, this was their first practice since the loss to the Jets. It was also our first chance to see Julio Jones in an Eagles jersey.

Julio Jones in action in his first practice with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/udLcgaoLcp — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 19, 2023

