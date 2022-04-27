Eagles that could be traded during the 2022 NFL draft

The Eagles are among the NFL teams that love to make deals on draft night and with Philadelphia looking to potentially move up in the first round, Howie Roseman could choose to not use picks as assets.

Teams like Carolina need a competent quarterback, and there are several teams around the league that can use an upgrade at left tackle or wide receiver.

With the draft just two days away, here are three Eagles that could be included in a draft-night trade.

Andre Dillard, LT

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dillard is entrenched behind Jordan Mailata at left tackles, and he’s not a natural right tackle, or offensive guard, limiting his versatility.

The former first-round pick is a solid left tackle and Philadelphia extended Le’Raven Clark for depth at the position.

Gardner Minshew, QB

The Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule are looking for a quarterback that can serve as a stop-gap at the position, while also saving the head coach’s job.

If Carolina isn’t completely comfortable with one of the draft’s top signal-callers, then Minshew could again be an option.

Jalen Reagor, WR

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

With the Eagles likely to add another wide receiver in the first round and Zach Pascal signing via free agency, Reagor will surely lose snaps, and a change of scenery could help both parties.

