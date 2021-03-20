Eagles could be a trade destination for Nick Foles as Bears look to move on from QB
Nick Foles could eventually be traded by the Bears and the Eagles are an option as a backup for Jalen Hurts, according to @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/BDKDPZtHzu
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 20, 2021
Jalen Hurts needs a backup at quarterback and the Bears happen to have a guy on the roster that does a really good job of making starters feel comfortable.
According to John Clark via Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears are looking to move on from Nick Foles after signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.
With the Eagles only having one quarterback on the roster and 11 picks in April’s NFL draft, Philadelphia could be a comfortable landing spot for Foles as he looks to continue his playing career.
