Eagles could potentially play in Mexico vs. Cardinals in the NFL’s 2022 International Series

NFL has announced the five home teams for the 2022 International Series. • London (Tottenham): Packers, Saints.

• London (Wembley): Jaguars.

• Munich: Buccaneers.

• Mexico City: Cardinals. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 28, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have some of the best fans in the NFL, and they travel well, taking over stadiums all across the country. How the Eagles fans travel internationally could again be answered next season as potential candidates to face the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

The National Football League announced on Monday, that the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play international games during the 2022 season.

The Cardinals have eight home opponents scheduled for 2022, and the Philadelphia Eagles are one of them.

With the NFL wanting to put star power on display at Azteca Stadium, there are several options for Roger Goodell to pair with Kyler Murray and the rising Cardinals.

The Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles, Patriots, Chargers, and Bills all have stars at quarterback and are playoff-caliber opponents worthy of the matchup.

With the NFL using travel and fatigue as a factor, they could choose to keep in the NFC West, choosing from among the Rams, Seahawks, or 49ers as the opponent.

The appeal of an Eagles-Cardinals matchup would center around the two quarterbacks and the fans of the opposing team.

