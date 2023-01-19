Eagles could potentially play in Germany as part of the NFL’s 2023 International Series

The NFL announced its international “home” teams for next season in Europe. The Chiefs and Patriots are scheduled for Germany. The #Eagles have road games at both opponents so there’s a chance they’ll be in Deutschland this coming season. pic.twitter.com/GtzPls3V4L — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 19, 2023

The NFL today announced the five teams set to play in the 2023 International Games.

According to NFL communications, the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

Designated teams for the 2023 International Games:

Buffalo Bills

Location: UK, London

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tennessee Titans

Location: UK, London

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Germany

New England Patriots

Location: Germany

Regular season home game in the UK for 2023:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Location: United Kingdom (London)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Philadelphia has the Chiefs and Patriots on the schedule, meaning they could be a potential overseas opponent, with 9 road contests next season.

This is going to be a heavyweight showdown, a matchup of the two top 2022 MVP candidates, and potentially a rematch of the Super Bowl.

Expect the NFL to keep this one in the states and as utilize it for a potential 2023 NFL opening matchup to kick off the season on a Thursday night in early September.

Eagles fans travel well and depending on how the schedule makers and television executives view things, this could be saved for a mid to late-season CBS affair.

