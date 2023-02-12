Eagles could lose both coordinators after Cardinals request permission to interview Jonathan Gannon

The #AZCardinals are expected to interview #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon following the Super Bowl, and the impressive young coach has emerged as a key candidate for Arizona’s head coach search, sources say. This will happen on Monday. pic.twitter.com/prb9pBcHrq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

If Jonathan Gannon feels like he can deal with Kyler Murray, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator could become the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that after shutting down their coaching search, the Cardinals will interview Gannon for their head coaching vacancy.

The news comes days after a report that the Colts will wait to name their new head coach, meaning that Shane Steichen could land that job as well.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni had previously stated that he has a plan of action for such a scenario and that appears to be the case.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire