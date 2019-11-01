Eagles could have had Josh Gordon ... but they passed

Josh Gordon is coming to Philadelphia … in Week 12 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks on Friday claimed the 28-year-old receiver off waivers after the Patriots cut him. The Seahawks were 28th in the waiver order, which means the Eagles could have had him. They had a higher priority but didn't put in a claim.

Pete Carroll asked if he's surprised Josh Gordon made it to Seattle at 28th in waiver priority: "Yeah, yeah, I am." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 1, 2019

I wrote not long ago that the Eagles should be interested in Gordon, but they clearly weren't. They could have had him for the remainder of this season without giving up anything other than what's left of his salary.

That probably tells you that the Eagles were very wary of bringing in Gordon and the baggage he carries with him. Gordon's struggles with substance abuse have been well-documented for years.

It is also worth noting that the Eagles were just one of 27 teams that passed on Gordon. Several of them could have really used receiver help and they passed too.

It's even more telling because Gordon would have given the Eagles the deep-ball threat they've been lacking without DeSean Jackson in the lineup. Since 2012, when Gordon came in the league, the only player in the NFL with a higher yards-per-catch average (minimum 100 catches) is Jackson.

Gordon isn't what he used to be in his prime, but in 17 games with New England, he had 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. No, those aren't All-Pro numbers, but this is where I remind you that Mack Hollins has been playing for a month without a catch.

Maybe this is a good sign about the health of Jackson. Jackson has been healing from an abdominal injury and the hope is that he'll play on Sunday against the Bears.

The Eagles will see Gordon on the other sideline in a few weeks. They'll be hoping he doesn't go off in that one.

