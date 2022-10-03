Eagles cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay could be game-time decisions for Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively healthy this season, but Week five could offer something to watch at the cornerback position.

Slot cornerback Avonte Maddox missed the Jaguars game with an ankle injury, and Darius Slay suffered a forearm injury during the win as Zech McPhearson, and Josiah Scott filled admirably.

Ian Rapoport reports that both players could miss time with their respective injuries, although both could play at Arizona.

#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox, who suffered an ankle sprain last week, has this week's game up in the air, sources say. Could miss one, but not long-term. Meanwhile, CB Darius Slay did not suffer a major forearm injury, and he has a chance to play this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire