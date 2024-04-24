Eagles go cornerback first in fan-sourced Eagles-only mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With just a few days before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, we decided to sneak in one more fan-sourced mock draft.

With the help of the PFF mock draft simulator, we went through all eight of the Eagles picks and I asked Eagles fans on Twitter/X to make the picks out of four options provided by me.

Here are the results:

Round 1-22: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa: 52.6%

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama: 30.1%

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia: 14.8%

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas: 2.5%

There’s no doubt that DeJean has become the most popular option for the Eagles if they stay at 22. The 21-year-old cornerback has good size at 6-foot, 202 pounds and a solid athletic profile. There are, however, some questions about his position in the NFL. Some see him as an outside corner, while others think he might be better suited to play safety in the NFL because of his somewhat stiff hips. Perhaps, the Eagles will value that type of versatility in a defensive back.

Round 2-50: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington: 27.7%

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia: 26.3%

Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State: 24.6%

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan: 21.4%

After going cornerback in the first round, you guys followed it up with an offensive tackle in the second round in an extremely close vote. Rosengarten is 6-foot-5, 308 pounds and ran an incredible 4.92 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He was the starting right tackle opposite Troy Fautanu at Washington for two seasons but also got some practice time early in his college career on the left side so it’s not completely foreign.

Round 2-53: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Junior Colson, LB Michigan: 50.8%

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida: 17.1%

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia: 16.8%

Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State: 15.3%

At the first sign of a linebacker in the options, Eagles fans pounced. This is a year where there aren’t really any first-round linebackers but there are a few who could go in Round 2. Colson (6-2, 238) actually has pretty good size by modern standards and was a three-year starter for the Wolverines, helping them win a National Championship in 2023. He had a ton of tackles the last couple years but lacked big plays without an interception or forced fumble in his career. But he projects as an option to be the long-term MIKE linebacker with the Eagles.

Round 4-120: Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Brenden Rice, WR, USC: 38.2%

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: 24.6%

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: 23.7%

Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU: 13.6%

The son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had a nice run at USC the last two years after transferring from Colorado. In 2023, he caught 45 passes for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. At 6-2, 208 pounds, Rice has good size and solid athleticism. He mostly played outside receiver at USC so we’ll see how the Eagles will utilize him in their offense as a potential third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Round 5-161: Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan

Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan: 68.6%

Nelson Ceaser, Edge, Houston: 16.1%

Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State: 10.3%

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State: 5%

Zinter (6-6, 309) started 42 games, all at right guard, for the Wolverines in his college career. Zinter suffered a broken tibia and fibula in November and was unable to test at all in the pre-draft process, which could definitely hurt his draft stock. He’s not considered to be an explosive athlete but Zinter does play with physicality and has the potential to be a starting guard at the NFL level. Landing him in the fifth round would represent quality value.

Round 5-171: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Kalen King, CB, Penn State: 37.6%

Grayson Murphy, Edge, UCLA: 24.9%

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville: 22.2%

Beau Brade, S, Maryland: 15.4%

King (5-11, 191) was a two-year starting outside cornerback for the Nittany Lions and had an incredible 18 pass breakups to go along with 3 interceptions in 2022 when he was a second-team All-American. He came back to Earth in 2023, recording just 2 PBUs and 0 INTs. Had he been in last year’s draft, he likely would have gone much higher. He doesn’t have elite speed, running a 4.61 at the combine and some teams view him as a safety, in part, because of that. He also played special teams at PSU, which will be a part of his early role in the NFL.

Round 5-172: Grayson Murphy, Edge, UCLA

Twin brother and fellow UCLA pass rusher Gabriel is probably going to go a little before Grayon. But there’s plenty to like about the 23-year-old in Round 5. After transferring from North Texas, Murphy had 9 TFLs and 5 sacks in each of his two seasons at UCLA and has a ton of athletic upside despite his smaller frame (6-2, 249, 30 1/2-inch arms). He isn’t going to do much setting the edge but if a team has the right plan for him as a pass rusher, he has a chance at being productive in the NFL.

Round 6-210: AJ Barner, TE, Michigan

AJ Barner, TE, Michigan: 27.9%

Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU: 26%

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington: 23.1%

James Williams, S/LB, Miami: 23.1%

Apparently, you guys really liked that National Championship Michigan team because we ended up with three Wolverines. Barner (6-6, 251) began his career at Indiana for a few seasons but transferred to Michigan for 2023, catching 22 passes for 249 yards and 1 touchdown. He has room to develop but can play inline and can contribute as a blocker. Also has some versatility and can play off the line too. Would be a decent option as a Day 3 developmental tight end to add to the competition in that room.

