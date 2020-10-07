Eagles cornerback Darius Slay questioned 2020 NFL season initially: 'We shouldn't have had one'

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay didn’t believe the NFL should have held a season in 2020. Slay commended the Eagles and his teammates for how they are handling coronavirus protocols, but admitted he initially wasn’t sure there should be a 2020 NFL season due to the pandemic.

Slay made those comments on a call with Eagles media Wednesday.

Slay wasn’t the only NFL player who felt that way. A number of players — including Patrick Chung and Damien Williams — opted out of the 2020 NFL season before things got underway.

Why didn’t Darius Slay opt out of the 2020 NFL season?

While some will question why Slay is still playing despite his doubts, Slay gave some insight into that later in the conversation. He explained that he feels safe around the Eagles.

Slay also commended the team and staff for “doing a great job securing us.”

Once Slay’s “We shouldn’t have had one” comment picked up traction, Slay attempted to clarify those comments. Slay said he was initially skeptical of the 2020 NFL season, but changed his mind after hearing how the NFL and the Eagles planned to handle the virus.

The Eagles experienced a couple positive coronavirus tests when the team began camp in late July. The team placed at least three players on the COVID-19/reserve list around that time, and also saw head coach Doug Pederson test positive for the virus.

The team has not experienced additional positives since August.

