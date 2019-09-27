Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox taken off the field on stretcher after scary collision with teammate

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Scary moment in Green Bay, as Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter.

Maddox was on the wrong end of friendly fire from safety Andrew Sendejo. It was a tough hit to watch. Sendejo's helmet hit the side of Maddox's helmet.

Maddox was put on a stretcher and taken off the field in a cart as the entire Eagles' team came on the field. Doug Pederson was on the field immediately.

As Maddox laid on the ground, Malcolm Jenkins called for the sideline, knowing it was serious.

This put the Eagles down to two healthy corners: Rasul Douglas and Craig James. Sidney Jones left the game earlier with a hamstring injury.

Following the game, Maddox was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons but has movement in all extremities.

Avonte Maddox has movement in all extremities. For precautionary reasons he has been sent to the hospital for further evaluation. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2019





