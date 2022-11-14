Eagles' cornerback Avonte Maddox out at least four weeks

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games.

Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston.

Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against Washington tonight, plus the Colts, Packers and Titans. He’ll be eligible to return Dec. 11, when the Eagles face the Giants at the Meadowlands.

The Eagles’ backup slot corner is 23-year-old Josiah Scott, who played well earlier this year with Maddox out against the Jaguars and Cards. But Maddox is one of the top slot corners in the league, and his loss is significant.

Maddox has started five of the six games he’s played this year and has started 33 games since the Eagles made him their 4th-round pick in 2018. He has four career sacks, including one in the win over the Vikings in Week 2.

He’s actually played the 10th-most snaps among all defensive players, despite missing two games.

Maddox has 27 tackles, three pass knockdowns, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble in six games this year.

With the open roster spot, the Eagles promoted 22-year-old cornerback Mario Goodrich from the practice squad to the active roster.

Goodrich, an undrafted rookie from Clemson, had an impressive training camp and has been on the practice squad since the day after final roster cuts.

The Eagles now have Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Scott and Goodrich at cornerback after starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Jobe, another undrafted rookie, hasn’t played any defensive snaps this year.

Andre Chachere, a swing safety and corner, would likely be the backup slot Monday night when the Eagles face the Washington Commanders.