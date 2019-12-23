Eagles take control of NFC East with impressive win over Dallas

The Cowboys could have clinched the NFC East with a victory over the Eagles on Sunday. After a 17-9 win, the Eagles now can clinch the NFC East with a victory over the Giants next Sunday.

Philadelphia is in the driver’s seat for the division’s postseason berth after a dominating performance against the Cowboys.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys’ last chance came when they reached the Philadelphia 19 with 1:54 left. On second-and-four, Vinny Curry sacked Dak Prescott for a 4-yard loss. Prescott then threw two incompletions, the last a pass breakup by Sidney Jones in the end zone for a pass intended for Michael Gallup.

It was obvious Prescott wasn’t at 100 percent.

On the Cowboys’ final drive, Prescott overthrew a wide-open Tavon Austin for what would have been a touchdown and then a wide-open Gallup dropped a pass. It was one of six drops for the Cowboys.

Prescott, whose injured right shoulder injury kept him from throwing Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, completed 25 of 44 passes for 265 yards. Leading receiver Amari Cooper, who was in and out of the game for an unknown injury or injuries, caught only four of 12 targets for 24 yards.

The Cowboys are not eliminated with the loss, but they no longer control their destiny. And the loss likely sealed Jason Garrett’s fate in Dallas.

The day, though, belonged to Carson Wentz and the banged-up Eagles.

It was a signature win for Wentz, who, because of injuries, has never started a postseason game.

He went 31-of-40 for 319 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Goedert caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Miles Sanders carried 20 times for 91 yards and a touchdown and slid down at the Dallas 20 instead of scoring to effectively end the game. Wentz took a kneel down to finish the proceedings.

Story continues

The Eagles defense held the Cowboys to 311 yards, keeping Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards on 13 carries.