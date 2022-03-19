Eagles contract with Fletcher Cox is a 1-year, $14 million deal

It’s a 1-year, $14M deal for Cox. Smart solution for both sides to bring him back. https://t.co/ph4PgbC2qq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022

The Eagles announced the return of DT Fletcher Cox on Saturday, re-signing the defensive tackle after he was released for salary cap purposes.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal is for one-year, at $14 million, with likely incentives that could get to $18 million.

Cox finished the 2021 season with 35 total tackles (25 solo), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in what many critics and experts consider a down year for the veteran defensive tackle.

The Eagle will now enter the 2022 season with Brandon Graham, Cox, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat along the defensive line with star pass rusher Haason Reddick offering his expertise as well.

List

Twitter reacts to the Eagles releasing DT Fletcher Cox

List

Darius Slay, Haason Reddick recruiting CB Patrick Peterson to the Eagles

Related