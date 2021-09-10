Eagles confirm Brandon Brooks will start in season opener vs. the Falcons
Eagles guard Brandon brooks is a go per Nick Sirianni
— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 10, 2021
Brandon Brooks is back, as the Eagles confirmed that the All-Pro right guard will start his first regular-season game since the 2020 season.
After being limited at practice for two days this week, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Brooks will start in the season opener at Atlanta on Sunday.
Sirianni also confirmed that Rodney McLeod (Knee) and Landon Dickerson (knee) have both been ruled out despite being cleared to practice.
Both players are returning from ACL injuries suffered last winter and are looking to return in the next few weeks.
Philadelphia is a 3.5-point road underdog for Sunday’s contest.
