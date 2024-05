Here’s the Eagles’ complete 2024 regular-season schedule

The wait is finally over. The NFL has unveiled the Eagles’ complete 2024 regular-season schedule, which will see Philadelphia play five games in prime time.

The regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, is now just 114 days away.

Here’s the TEAM’s complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 September 6 vs. Packers 8:15 PM* 2 September 16 vs. Falcons 8:15 PM* 3 September 22 @ Saints 1 PM 4 September 29 @ Buccaneers 1 PM 5 October 6 Bye Week 6 October 13 vs. Browns 1 PM 7 October 20 @ Giants 1 PM 8 October 27 @ Bengals 4:25 PM 9 November 3 vs. Jaguars 8:20 PM* 10 November 10 @ Cowboys 4:25 PM 11 November 14: vs. Commanders 8:15 PM* 12 November 24 @ Rams 8:20 PM* 13 December 1 @ Ravens 4:25 PM 14 December 8 vs. Panthers 1 PM 15 December 15 vs. Steelers 4:25 PM 16 December 22 @ Commanders 1 PM 17 December 29 vs. Cowboys 4:25 PM 18 January 4 or 5 vs. Giants TBD

*prime-time game

