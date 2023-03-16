Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency

The Eagles have mostly sat out the compensatory pick process in recent years while retooling and utilizing mostly homegrown prospects.

Philadelphia is the reigning NFC champion and with 19 initial free agents, Howie Roseman was primed to land a handful of 2024 picks thanks to talented players likely landing elsewhere.

The Eagles, as expected, lost Javon Hargrave to the rival San Francisco 49ers for a 4-year, $84 million deal. The team also lost Andre Dillard (Titans), Marcus Epps (Raiders), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Miles Sanders (Panthers), T.J. Edwards (Bears), and now, Gardner Minshew, to the Colts.

According to Nick Korte of Over The Cap, Philadelphia will net a third-round pick for losing Hargrave and six late-round picks for Dillard, Minshew, Sanders, White, Edwards, and Epps.

Compensatory picks aren’t a win-now thing that helps the Birds continue to compete in 2023, but the 2024 draft is looking like another opportunity to reload on both sides of the football.

The Eagles continue to run up the score with compensatory free agents departed to other teams. Up to 7 now (Hargrave, Dillard, Edwards, Epps, White, Sanders, and now Gardner Minshew), with only Rashaad Penny's pending contract possibly the only one they've signed. https://t.co/4KJkqJDxAg — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 16, 2023

Javon Hargrave -- 49ers

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

4-year, $84 million

Compensatory pick: 3rd round

T.J. Edwards -- Bears

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3-year, $19.5 million

Compensatory pick: 6th round

Marcus Epps -- Raiders

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

2-year, $12 million

Compensatory picks: 6th round

Andre Dillard -- Ttans

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

3-year, $29 million

Compensatory pick: 6th round

Kyzir White -- Cardinals

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Story continues

2-years, $11 million

Compensatory pick: 6th round

Miles Sanders -- Panthers

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

4-years, $25 million

Compensatory pick: 6th round

Gardner Minshew -- Colts

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

1-year, $3.5 million

Compensatory pick: 6th round

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire