Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 4 key contributors in free agency

The Eagles have mostly sat out the compensatory pick process in recent years while retooling and utilizing mostly homegrown prospects.

Philadelphia is the reigning NFC champions and with 19 pending free agents, they’ll now be primed for a handful of 2024 picks thanks to talented players likely landing elsewhere.

The Eagles, as expected, lost Javon Hargrave to the rival San Francisco 49ers for a 4-year, $84 million deal. The team also lost Andre Dillard (Titans), Marcus Epps (Raiders), and T.J. Edwards (Bears) on the first day of the legal tampering period.

According to Nick Korte of Over The Cap, Philadelphia will net a third-round pick for losing Hargrave and three late-round picks for Dillard, Edwards, and Epps.

Compensatory picks aren’t a win-now thing that helps the Birds continue to compete in 2023, but the 2024 draft is looking like another opportunity to reload on both sides of the football.

Javon Hargrave -- 49ers

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

4-year, $84 million

Compensatory pick: 3rd round

T.J. Edwards -- Bears

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3-year, $19.5 million

Compensatory pick: 6th round

Marcus Epps -- Raiders

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

2-year, $12 million

Compensatory picks: 6th round

