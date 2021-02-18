Eagles compensation for trading Carson Wentz to Colts could become 1st-round pick
The conditional second-rounder in 2022 becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps or 70 percent and the team makes the playoffs. https://t.co/quAYwcz7bd
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 18, 2021
The Eagles moved on from Carson Wentz, trading the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.
Per Mike Garafalo of NFL Media, the Eagles could get that first-round pick they were searching for if Wentz plays about 75% of the snaps in Indianapolis and or they get to the playoffs.
The better Wentz plays under Frank Reich, the better the compensation, and a late first-round pick holds value in regards to being compared to a mid to late second-round pick.
