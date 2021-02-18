Eagles compensation for trading Carson Wentz to Colts could become 1st-round pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles moved on from Carson Wentz, trading the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Per Mike Garafalo of NFL Media, the Eagles could get that first-round pick they were searching for if Wentz plays about 75% of the snaps in Indianapolis and or they get to the playoffs.

The better Wentz plays under Frank Reich, the better the compensation, and a late first-round pick holds value in regards to being compared to a mid to late second-round pick.

Related

Eagles now own biggest dead cap hit in NFL history after trading Carson Wentz to Colts

Eagles to trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for 3rd-round pick in 2021, conditional 2nd-round pick in 2022

NFL confirms salary cap floor of $180M, Eagles ranked 31st in cap space

Eagles have about $57M of their defensive salary cap tied to the defensive line

Report: Eagles to evaluate QB market, likely draft a QB at No. 6 overall once they trade Carson Wentz

Latest Stories