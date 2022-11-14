Eagles-Commanders inactives for Week 10

The Eagles released their inactives list for Week 10 just hours after placing cornerback Avonte Maddox on Injured Reserve; he’ll be out for at least four weeks.

The team elevated rookie cornerback Mario Goodrich from the practice squad, marking his first NFL game after signing with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent.

Here are the players who are inactive for the Eagles:

Eagles inactives

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

With the Eagles thin in the secondary, Reed Blankenship will get to dress for this Week 10 matchup.

Commanders inactives

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have seven players listed as inactive, including starting middle linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire