Eagles-Commanders: Who has the edge at each position?

After a successful appearance on Monday Night Football, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will return to the early game on Fox this Sunday when they face a familiar face in Carson Wentz and the Commanders.

Washington is 1-1 after a 36-27 loss to the Lions in Detroit.

Philadelphia is 2-0, and after an impressive 24-7 beatdown of the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, with the quarterback playing his best game as a pro.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s a look at who has the edge at each position.

QB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This is not 2020, and at that time, we here at the Eagles Wire felt it was a mistake for the Eagles to draft a quarterback in the second round.

Fast forward two full years and Jalen Hurts sit at the helm of a 2-0 football team and clearly a better quarterback than Carson Wentz.

Even if it’s just a slight edge, Hurts’ ability to avoid negative plays while galvanizing a locker room points things in Philadelphia’s favor.

RB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson is a talented dual-threat running back and doesn’t have to take a backseat to Miles Sanders.

Philadelphia’s overall depth at the position is an obvious advantage, with Commanders’ rookie Brian Robinson Jr. still recovering from gunshot wounds.

WR -- Even



Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions

McLaurin is just as talented and accomplished as A.J. Brown, while Curtis Samuel is a solid player and offers explosive plays.

Jahan Dotson’s arrival evens things out in the slot.

TE -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Goedert gives Philadelphia the clear advantage, although Logan Thomas is a talented pass catcher for Washington.

OL -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Nothing to see here, just an All-Pro center and right tackle, with three potential All-Pros surrounding them.

[pickup_prop id=”27244″>

DL -- Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles forces a fumble against Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarterat Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Story continues

Injuries have decimated the Washington Commanders’ defensive line.

The team announced that Casey Toohill (concussion) and Daniel Wise (ankle) wouldn’t play Sunday after not practicing all week. The team could also be without James Smith-Williams (abdomen), who was limited in practice all week.

That’s on top of Chase Young (torn ACL; PUP List) and Phidarian Mathis (torn meniscus; IR) being out.

They’ll still counter with Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne.

Philadelphia has Brandon Graham, Cox, Hargrave, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, and Tarron Jackson.

LB -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Washington has a solid linebacker group with Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic, Milo Eifler, Cole Holcomb, and David Mayo.

In past years they’d have the advantage, but Philadelphia is much improved with T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Haason Reddick, and Nakobe Dean.

DB -- Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Washington is banged up in the secondary and will attempt to counter the Eagles’ explosive passing offense with Kendall Fuller, Rachad Wildgoose, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, and Tariq Castro-Fields. Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, Bobby McCain, and Percy Butler.

Philadelphia is much improved at cornerback and will counter the Commanders’ solid passing attack with Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox.

At safety, Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson make a dynamic duo.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire