Eagles-Commanders: Who has the edge at each position?

The 2022 NFL season has reached the halfway point and beyond, and as we prepare for Week 10, Philadelphia will host another primetime showdown.

The Eagles and Commanders will headline the Week 10 matchups with an intriguing Monday night contest that’ll see Carson Wentz return to Philadelphia in street clothes.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s a look at who has the edge at each position.

QB -- Eagles

Hurts is an MVP candidate and by far the best player on the field at quarterback.

RB -- Even

Antonio Gibson is a talented dual-threat running back and doesn’t have to take a backseat to Miles Sanders.

Philadelphia’s overall depth at the position is no longer an obvious advantage, with Commanders’ rookie Brian Robinson Jr. acting as the downhill threat.

WR -- Eagles

McLaurin is just as talented and accomplished as A.J. Brown, while Curtis Samuel is a solid player and offers explosive plays.

DeVonta Smith will look to separate things once again.

Jahan Dotson’s return evens things out in the slot.

TE -- Eagles

Goedert gives Philadelphia the clear advantage, although Logan Thomas is a talented pass catcher for Washington.

OL -- Eagles

Nothing to see here, just an All-Pro center and right tackle, with three potential All-Pros surrounding them.

DL -- Even

Injuries had decimated the Washington Commanders’ defensive line, but things are looking up.

Casey Toohill has been solid, and even without Chase Young, they’ll still counter with Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne.

Philadelphia has Brandon Graham, Cox, Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Robert Quinn, but the matchup evens up without Jordan Davis.

LB -- Eagles

Washington has been decimated at the position and elevated former Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry for Week 10.

T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White make this an easy decision.

DB -- Eagles

Washington will attempt to counter the Eagles’ explosive passing offense with Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, and Tariq Castro-Fields. Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, Bobby McCain, and Percy Butler round out the safety group.

Philadelphia is much improved at cornerback and will counter the Commanders’ solid passing attack with Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Josiah Scott.

At safety, Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson make a dynamic duo.

