Eagles-Commanders: 7 stats to know for Week 10

The Eagles are 8-0 on the season and expected to be favored in every matchup from now on, including Monday’s night battle with the Commanders.

Carson Wentz will return to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to Colts, and it’ll be the final game of a four-week stint on injured reserve after fracturing his ring finger.

Washington is 4-5 on the season and could get pass rusher Chase Young from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Here are seven stats to know for Monday night.

Darius Slay is on another planet

Slay is a legit All-Pro candidate, along with James Bradberry.

Darius Slay since Week 6: 🦅 117 coverage snaps

🦅 15 yards allowed

🦅 1 INT

🦅 10.7 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/oaIeSOcQtE — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2022

Eagles pressuring the passer

The days of quarterbacks carving up the Eagles’ defense are no more, as the addition of pass rushers and C.J. Gardner-Johnson helped improve the defensive passer rating.

Passer Rating Allowed 2022 Season 1. Philadelphia Eagles – 67.6

2. Denver Broncos – 72.4

3. Buffalo Bills – 73.8

4. Houston Texans – 76.6

5. New York Jets – 77.7#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OBLmfLTt4d — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) November 8, 2022

Eagles drop rates

One significant improvement from past season is the Eagles’ penchant for dropped passes and missed opportunities.

And just to not leave anyone out, here are the middle 12 in highest drop rate: 11. Chargers 5.98

12. Giants 5.83

13. Bills 5.57

14. Dolphins 5.28

15. Lions 5.07

16. Ravens 5.06

17. Eagles 4.98

18. Vikings 4.89

19. Panthers 4.85

20. Bengals 4.75

21. Cowboys 4.64

22. Texans 4.25 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 8, 2022

Eagles offensive top-3

Top 5 offenses (EPA per drive) through 9 weeks: 1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Eagles

4. Browns

5. Dolphins Bottom 5: 28. Panthers

29. Broncos

30. Rams

31. Steelers

32. Colts Source: @TruMediaSports — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) November 8, 2022

Eagles efficient on both sides of the football

The #Eagles are just the second #NFL team since the 1970 merger to record 18+ takeaways and 3-or-fewer giveaways in the first 8 games of a season, joining the 1977 Baltimore Colts (19 takeaways, 3 giveaways). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 8, 2022

Eagles ever improving on third down

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In the win over Pittsburgh, the Eagles allowed the Steelers just one conversion on 12 third downs. The Texans converted just 2 of 9 third downs.

Philadelphia entered Week 9 ranked 12th in the NFL, allowing a third-down conversion rate of 39.5 percent.

Eagles must tackle to avoid an upset

According to PFF, Philadelphia has missed 82 tackles this season, and the club is coming off a

performance against the Texans in which they missed 14.

The Eagles are ranked as the worst tackling team in the NFL by PFF and that statistic is going to cost the franchise at some point.

Jonathan Gannon's defense is legit

We complain about the passive-aggressive approach, but there’s no denying that with a much-improved cast, the Eagles’ defense is performing at a rate that’s comparable with some former teams from the past.

#Eagles NFL defensive rank: 1st in QB rating and takeaways; 2nd in pass yds; 3rd total yds; 4th ppg; 5th QB sacks; 12th 3rd down %; 13th red zone. Is this as good an Eagles' D we've seen since, I don't know, Bud Carson days in the 90s? Jim Johnson days in 2000's?#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) November 8, 2022

