Eagles-Commanders: 7 stats to know for Week 10

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Eagles are 8-0 on the season and expected to be favored in every matchup from now on, including Monday’s night battle with the Commanders.

Carson Wentz will return to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to Colts, and it’ll be the final game of a four-week stint on injured reserve after fracturing his ring finger.

Washington is 4-5 on the season and could get pass rusher Chase Young from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Here are seven stats to know for Monday night.

Darius Slay is on another planet

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Slay is a legit All-Pro candidate, along with James Bradberry.

Eagles pressuring the passer

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The days of quarterbacks carving up the Eagles’ defense are no more, as the addition of pass rushers and C.J. Gardner-Johnson helped improve the defensive passer rating.

Eagles drop rates

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One significant improvement from past season is the Eagles’ penchant for dropped passes and missed opportunities.

Eagles offensive top-3

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles efficient on both sides of the football

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Eagles ever improving on third down

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In the win over Pittsburgh, the Eagles allowed the Steelers just one conversion on 12 third downs. The Texans converted just 2 of 9 third downs.

Philadelphia entered Week 9 ranked 12th in the NFL, allowing a third-down conversion rate of 39.5 percent.

Eagles must tackle to avoid an upset

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

According to PFF, Philadelphia has missed 82 tackles this season, and the club is coming off a
performance against the Texans in which they missed 14.

The Eagles are ranked as the worst tackling team in the NFL by PFF and that statistic is going to cost the franchise at some point.

Jonathan Gannon's defense is legit

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

We complain about the passive-aggressive approach, but there’s no denying that with a much-improved cast, the Eagles’ defense is performing at a rate that’s comparable with some former teams from the past.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

