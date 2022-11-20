Eagles-Colts: Takeaways and observations from first half as Philadelphia trails 10-3

The Eagles are back in action for the first time since suffering a 32-21 loss that saw an undefeated streak come to an end.

Philadelphia has played better on both sides of the football, but it’s not showing on the scoreboard, as the team trails the Colts 10-3 at the end of the first half.

Dallas Goedert will be missed

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about it being a group effort in replacing his star tight end, and through one half of football, it has been average at best.

Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson had two costly penalties early on, and Philadelphia has one catch for seven yards at the position, thanks to Jack Stoll.

Looking to replace his production in the lineup, Philadelphia targeted A.J. Brown (3) and Devonta smith (1) early on.

Eagles new additions are stout

The Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh on back-to-back days this week, with both players traveling and being active for this critical matchup.

Joseph got the start in Jordan Davis’s regular spot in the 5-2 set, and the early results were disastrous.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon's worst call was having a 4-2 front on the Colts' 2d first down. Jonathan Taylor ran through a gaping hole for 28 yards. https://t.co/vfWYfIblb0 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 20, 2022

The Birds have settled down, and after rushing for nearly 50 yards on the first drive, Taylor has 64 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown in the first half.

It’s a work in progress, but Joseph and Suh have been active.

Time of possession

After allowing the Washington Commanders to hold the ball for 40 minutes on Monday night, Philadelphia regained some semblance of balance on both sides of the football.

The time of possessions was almost even, with the Eagles (16:12) holding an almost three-minute advantage over the Colts (13:48).

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles got off to another slow start offensively, but Hurts has been steady while keeping his team within striking distance.

Hurts has gone 10-14 passing for 111 yards, with a 94.6 first-half quarterback rating. The quarterback is also Philadelphia’s leading rusher, carrying the football seven times for 35 yards.

Shane Steichen

One of the leading candidates for a head coaching job at season’s end, Steichen has to get some explosive balance back in his offense.

Running back Miles Sanders had just five carries in the first half, and Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has done a better job scheming plays than the Eagles’ play-caller thus far.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire