Eagles-Colts practice called off after brawl

The second joint practice between the Eagles and Colts came to an early end on Tuesday.

According to reporters in attendance, it had already been a chippy day when Eagles center Jason Kelce took offense to a hit that Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin put on running back Kenneth Gainwell. Kelce laid Franklin out at the end of a play and that touched off a brawl between both teams.

Once the two sides were separated and the situation calmed down, the decision was made to call off the rest of practice. That also brought an official end to Eagles training camp.

The two teams are slated to play in Philadelphia on Thursday night and all involved will be trying to keep emotions under better control in that game.