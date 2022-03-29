Eagles-Colts overtime proposal allowing both teams a possession passed by NFL owners

Sources: NFL owners have passed the Indy/Philly overtime proposal allowing for both teams to have a possession for playoffs only. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2022

Josh Allen can thank the Eagles and Colts, because the next time Buffalo’s star quarterback enters overtime in a postseason game, he’ll be guaranteed of at least getting one possession in the extra period.

Albert Breer is reporting that NFL owners approved the rule proposal that allows both teams to have a possession in overtime.

The Chiefs’ amazing 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in the divisional round refueled the debate after Josh Allen and the Bills lost on a walkoff touchdown during Kansas City’s first and only possession.

With the new rule, Allen and the Bills would have received another possession.