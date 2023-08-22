Eagles-Colts joint practice ends after huge brawl
The Eagles and Colts only scheduled one joint practice for this week, and that’s a good thing after a massive brawl ended Tuesday’s single session.
Jason Kelce decleated a Colts defender after he hit Kenny Gainwell late. Benches cleared. Practice over.#Eagles | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/G1VmGWpk64
— JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 22, 2023
Things had gotten chippy after Jalen Carter and Derek Barnett took turns swatting the ball out of Anthony Richardson’s hands, a no-no for quarterbacks staying protected.
Jalen Carter stripped Anthony Richardson then was shoved. Barnett came to his defense. #Eagles https://t.co/3bwvcqqv85
— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 22, 2023
The two teams will now have walkthroughs on Wednesday before Thursday’s preseason finale.