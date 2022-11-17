Eagles-Colts injury report: Robert Quinn DNP, DeVonta Smith among 13 limited participants

The Eagles returned to the practice field on Thursday, with Robert Quinn and Josh Jobe sitting out due to injury. A.J Brown and DeVonta Smith were also among 13 players who were limited participants.

Brown suffered his ankle injury on Philadelphia’s first drive and had to switch cleats after slipping and re-aggravating the injury.

The Eagles are already reeling after placing Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert on injured reserve over the past four days.

The team welcomed Linval Joseph to practice on Thursday and signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Thu Practice Report:

DNP: CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (back, resting player).

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (rest), WR A.J. Brown (ankle, rest), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot, rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest),

T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (ankle, rest), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), DE Josh Sweat (rest)

Colts injury report

For the Colts, cornerback Kenny Moore, defensive end Kwity Paye, tight end Jalani Woods and three others did not practice.

Two others were listed as limited, and former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod logged a full practice.

