Eagles-Colts inactives for Week 11

The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday’s matchup against the Colts, and their two newest defensive tackles will play.

Philadelphia deactivated five players for Sunday, with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh expected to see their share of snaps.

After giving up 150 yards on the ground in back-to-back weeks, the Eagles added veteran reinforcements to help offset the loss of Jordan Davis.

Eagles inactives

Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph will be active for the Eagles.

Colts inactives

Kwity Paye and Nick Foles are among the inactives for Indianapolis.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire