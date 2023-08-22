Eagles-Colts: Highlights and notes from joint practice

Glenn Erby
·4 min read

The Eagles and Colts gathered for one joint practice before Thursday night’s preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

The session was supposed to feature two dynamic quarterbacks, powerful offensive lines, and defensive standouts on both sides of the football.

It ended early after Jason Kelce and Zaire Franklin were involved in a scuffle that led to an entire two-team brawl.

With both teams off until Thursday’s preseason finale, here are highlights and notes from the practice.

Eagles moving DeVonta Smith around

Devon Allen

Jason Kelce involved in massive brawl

Philadelphia’s offensive line protects the skill players and Jason Kelce set things off with Zaire Franklin after a late hit on Kenneth Gainwell.

Anthony Richardson

The No. 4 overall pick will start Thursday night’s contest.

Eagles-Colts

A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown

Eagles injury report

D'Andre Swift

Who needs Jonathan Taylor.

Jalen Hurts throws a dart

Sydney Brown rising

Jalen Hurts

Zach Cunningham

Jalen Carter is a dawg

The rookie from Georgia is down for some intense back and forth and joined Derek Barnett in bringing the business to the Colts.

Derek Barnett

Back to back weeks sees the rugged defensive end engage in a scuffle.

DeVonta Smith dazzles

Philly-Philly 2.0

A.J. Brown

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire