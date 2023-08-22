Eagles-Colts: Highlights and notes from joint practice

The Eagles and Colts gathered for one joint practice before Thursday night’s preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

The session was supposed to feature two dynamic quarterbacks, powerful offensive lines, and defensive standouts on both sides of the football.

It ended early after Jason Kelce and Zaire Franklin were involved in a scuffle that led to an entire two-team brawl.

With both teams off until Thursday’s preseason finale, here are highlights and notes from the practice.

Eagles moving DeVonta Smith around

Nick Sirianni and Brian Johnson just showed a shotgun look with DeVonta Smith lined up in the backfield. Smith ran HB Angle Route — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 22, 2023

Devon Allen again pic.twitter.com/Zw1zs0krt8 — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 22, 2023

Jason Kelce involved in massive brawl

Philadelphia’s offensive line protects the skill players and Jason Kelce set things off with Zaire Franklin after a late hit on Kenneth Gainwell.

…and now they’re calling practice. Climatic way to end 2023 training camp. https://t.co/ySR4OSnaSl — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 22, 2023

The No. 4 overall pick will start Thursday night’s contest.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson getting loose prior to practice with #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ePR909GQQy — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 22, 2023

Eagles-Colts

A.J. Brown

Nasty route and catch from A.J. Brown pic.twitter.com/Rm0LEwq4b4 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 22, 2023

Eagles injury report

Who needs Jonathan Taylor.

D’Andre Swift just keeps finding ways to get open. Took a pass from Marcus Mariota into a big gain. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 22, 2023

Jalen Hurts throws a dart

Sydney Brown rising

SydneyBrown with 1st team at safety (Justin Evans was in first series) w/PBU on Richardson pass over the middle. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 22, 2023

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Carter is a dawg

Wow! Jalen Carter stripped ball out of Richardson’s hands, Colts started pushing him, then Barnett (surprise!) came in and flags started flying. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 22, 2023

The rookie from Georgia is down for some intense back and forth and joined Derek Barnett in bringing the business to the Colts.

Much earlier, Derek Barnett and Jalen Carter were mixing it up with some Colts offensive players and jawing continued well after. https://t.co/uwgaPhfiSy — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffPMosher) August 22, 2023

Derek Barnett

Back to back weeks sees the rugged defensive end engage in a scuffle.

Derek Barnett gets into it with Colts linemen Bernard Raimann and othera. Things getting a little heated — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 22, 2023

DeVonta Smith dazzles

DeVonta Smith is having a day against Darrell Baker Jr. Smith just made two spectacular catch during 11v11. He made a toe-tapping grab after he juggled the ball momentarily before securing it at the sideline. Smith concludes the period with back shoulder TD catch from Hurts — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 22, 2023

Philly-Philly 2.0

Trickeration: Kenny Gainwell just completed a deep pass to Grant Calcaterra #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 22, 2023

A.J. Brown

AJ Brown catches a beautiful ball from Jalen Hurts In Joint practice against the #clots #FlyEaglesFly #EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/kyDPKwtjFm — Lord Brunson tweets (@lord_brunson) August 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire