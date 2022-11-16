Eagles-Colts estimated injury report: A.J. Brown among 6 listed as limited participants

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles returned to work on Wednesday with a walkthrough, and wide receiver A.J. Brown was among six players listed as limited participants.

Cornerback Josh Jobe was the only player not to participate as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Brown suffered his ankle injury on Philadelphia’s first drive and had to switch cleats after slipping and re-aggravating the injury.

The Eagles are already reeling after placing Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert on injured reserve over the past four days.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Andy Dalton remains Saints’ starting quarterback

    The Saints will not be making a coaching change this week. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said today that Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Dalton has started the Saints’ last seven games after Jameis Winston started the first three. The Saints are on a two-game losing streak [more]

  • Bears Week 11 injury report: Cole Kmet, Teven Jenkins DNP Wednesday

    The Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. See Wednesday's report here:

  • Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 32-21 loss to the Commanders

    Here are the Best and worst PFF grades from the Philadelphia Eagles' 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football

  • Titans' turnaround should provide incentive for Packers

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans have turned their season around. The reigning MVP quarterback hopes his Green Bay Packers can dig themselves out of an even bigger hole than Tennessee. First, the Packers must find a way to cool off those AFC South-leading Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

  • Martavis Bryant, AJ McCarron among XFL draft picks

    The XFL will be scraping the bottom of the barrel in attempting to fill its rosters for the upcoming season, as players who played in the USFL last year remain under contract to that league, limiting the pool of talent available to the XFL. But the XFL did manage to attract a couple of noteworthy [more]

  • EDAP Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

    Generated Q3 2022 total revenue of approximately EUR 12.2 million (USD 12.3 million), an increase of 29.7 % as compared to EUR 9.4 million (USD 11.1 million) for Q3 2021; nine-month year-to-date revenue increased 30.9% compared to the same period in 2021Generated HIFU sales of EUR $3.5 million (USD 3.5 million), representing growth of 81% over EUR 1.9 million (USD 2.3 million) for Q3 2021Reimbursement increase finalized: U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in its final Outpati

  • Bears sign Taco Charlton, activate Matt Adams

    Defensive end Taco Charlton is joining the Bears. The team announced that they have signed Charlton off of the Saints practice squad on Wednesday. They also activated linebacker Matt Adams from injured reserve and waived linebacker A.J. Klein. Charlton played in 11 games for the Steelers last season and has also played for the Chiefs, [more]

  • Packers final injury report of Week 11 vs. Titans

    The Packers ruled out two players and listed one as doubtful and two as questionable on the final injury report before Week 11 vs. the Titans.

  • Bears' Justin Fields wins NFL FedEx ground player of the week

    Justin Fields won the NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for his performance against the Lions in Week 10.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo razzed by 49ers teammates after Warriors dance team greeting

    Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.

  • Who Deebo Samuel believes are NFL's three toughest wide receivers

    Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.

  • Patriots’ third-down RB undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

    This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.

  • Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

    The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.

  • Eagles place Dallas Goedert on IR in flurry of roster moves

    The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.

  • Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Smith-Schuster remained on the turf for several minutes before he was helped to his feet and off the field with help from teammates, and it's unlikely he will be cleared to play any time soon.

  • Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

    Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” [more]

  • 8-1 Vikings are home underdogs against the Cowboys

    Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]

  • Chicago Bears injury report, David Montgomery misses practice

    The Bears were without running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert at Wednesday's practice before the Falcons game.

  • Justin Jefferson's Week 10 catch was so amazing the Pro Football Hall of Fame wants a piece of it

    This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.

  • Bears sign Taco Charlton off of Saints practice squad

    Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows Taco Charlton from their time together with the Cowboys.