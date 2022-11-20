Eagles-Colts: Who has the edge at each position on offense?

The Eagles and Colts are just moments from an interesting Week 11 matchup and we’re looking at who has the position at each position on offense.

QB -- Eagles

Jalen Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race, while Matt Ryan will look to be efficient in his second start since regaining his job.

RB -- Colts

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champion, is starting to regain his form after battling injuries early on.

Taylor had over 140 yards Sunday against the Raiders last Sunday and will need to be contained.

Miles Sanders is having his best season as a pro and will be called upon to slow down the explosive Indianapolis offense.

WR -- Eagles

Michael Pittman Jr. has over 600 yards this season and will be a player to watch against Darius Slay. Rookie Alec Pierce is a deep threat, while slot receiver Parris Campbell offers speed and quickness.

Philadelphia will counter with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins. Former Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal returns home.

TE -- Colts



Seven days ago, this wouldn’t have been close, but Dallas Goedert is now on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Jack Stoll will look to replace the production along with Tyree Jackson and Grant Calcaterra.

So far in 2022, Mo Alie-Cox has caught only 13 passes for 149 yards and two TD.

OL -- Eagles

This group entered the season with huge expectations, but they’ve underperformed up until last Sunday against the Raiders.

Projected Week 11 Starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

Philadelphia enters the contest with the best offensive line in football, and the results won’t change.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire