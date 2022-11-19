Eagles-Colts: 7 stats to know for Week 11

The Eagles (8-1) are traveling to Indianapolis to face the Colts (4-5-1) on Sunday afternoon and a matchup that’ll tell a lot about Philadelphia’s ability to deal with adversity.

Now mortal after a disastrous 32-21 loss to the Commanders on Monday night, the Eagles quickly added defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh in hopes of fixing a leaky run defense.

The Colts are looking for their second straight win with Jeff Saturday as head coach.

Here are seven stats to know for Week 11.

3rd down for opposition

The Commanders converted 12 of 21 third downs in the Monday night loss. Washington’s 12 conversions were tied for the most by any team this season.

The Colts rank No. 24 in the NFL in third-down offense with a 37.3 percent conversion rate but converted more than half of their attempts in Jeff Saturday’s first game as coach against the Raiders.

Philadelphia can’t allow Indianapolis to have second and five or third and three scenarios on Sunday.

Turnovers are key

Even after a four-turnover performance against the Commanders last week, the Eagles still lead the NFL in turnover margin.

The Eagles rank 1st in the NFL in turnover margin (+13), including a league-high 20 takeaways and a league-low seven giveaways (tied with Las Vegas).

Lane Johnson best offensive tackle in NFL

According to Pro Football Focus, Lane Johnson has not given up a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.

He also has not allowed a QB hit since Week 7 of 2021.

Johnson has led all NFL tackles with a 0.1% knockdown percentage (0 sacks, 1 QB hit allowed in 738 pass-blocking snaps) since 2021 (min. 500 pass-blocking snaps).

Points will come

The Eagles are averaging the 3rd-most points per game (27.3) in the NFL and are the only team

with 20+ points in every game this season.

Jonathan Gannon's scheme is working

Even with the meltdown against the Commanders, Philadelphia is still doing what defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon wants from a scheme standpoint.

The Eagles have surrendered just 4.65 yards per play this season, which ranks 2nd overall in the NFL, trailing only Denver (4.60) in that category.

28.7

That’s the pass-blocking grade that Jordan Mailata amassed in 2021 during his matchup up against then-Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Last season, Ngakoue had two sacks, four tackles, two quarterback hits, and two batted passes in the Raiders’ win over the Eagles, and this will be a matchup to watch.

A.J. Brown has dominated the Colts

Brown played the Colts in Indianapolis, he had a then career-high 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown in a win for the Titans.

Brown has a 4-2 record against the Colts with 21 receptions for 344 yards and two scores.

