Eagles-Colts: 15 impact players to watch

The Eagles are set to depart for Indianapolis for a Week 11 matchup against the Colts that offers familiar storylines and a recipe for disaster.

Philadelphia was just dominated up front in a loss to the Commanders, and they’ll face an improving run offense that features a now healthy Jonathan Taylor at running back.

Both teams feature dynamic players on defense, and we’re previewing 15 impact players to watch.

Michael Pittman

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman leads the Colts with 61 catches on 89 targets for 603 yards and one touchdown. A physical wide receiver, he could cause problems for Darius Slay.

A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown will look to bounce back from a one-catch, seven-yard performance in the loss to Washington, and he’ll likely draw Stephon Gilmore.

Quenton Nelson

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A future All-Pro at left guard, Dickerson will have his hands full with Buckner.

Kenny Moore II

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A Pro Bowl cornerback, Moore is tied for fourth in total tackles with Rodney McLeod (51).

Jack Stoll

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The former Nebraska tight end is a solid player, and he’ll get the first shot at replacing an injured Dallas Goedert.

Undrafted out of Nebraska, Stoll has been known for his prowess as an in-line blocker, but he’s also an improved pass catcher as well.

Jonathan Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor missed three games this season because of injury, but he’s rebounded and exploded against the Raiders.

Despite missing three games, Taylor has logged 609 yards on 129 carries.

Miles Sanders

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sanders has 710 yards rushing on the season and will likely see a significant workload as both teams work to keep the opposition’s explosive offense on the sideline.

Story continues

Dayo Odeyingbo

Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

with Kwity Paye ruled out, Odeyingbo will be the primary pass rusher for the Colts.

Josh Sweat

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Sweat is the Eagles’ best pass rusher and will be heavily involved in making Matt Ryan uncomfortable in the pocket.

DeForest Buckner

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The massive defensive tackle will be a player to watch in the middle of the Colts’ injury-riddled defense.

Buckner was able to log a full practice on Thursday and should be available.

The All-Pro has recorded 43 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two passes defended over the first ten games of the season.

Linval Joseph

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A professional run stopper who embraces eating up space, Joseph should see about ten to 12 snaps on Sunday in obvious running situations.

Rodney McLeod Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The former Eagles safety started training camp as a backup but eventually secured the starting job and logged 33 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended.

McLeod spent six years in Philadelphia and played a considerable role in Marcus Epps’s development into a starter.

Stephon Gilmore

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top cornerbacks to enter the NFL in the past decade, Gilmore had his issues with Terry McLaurin a few weeks ago and will likely draw A.J. Brown in a high-profile matchup.

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Philadelphia expected to stack the box in the hope of slowing down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, it’ll be Slay traveling with the Colts’ top pass catcher.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire