Eagles-Colts: 15 impact players to watch
The Eagles are set to depart for Indianapolis for a Week 11 matchup against the Colts that offers familiar storylines and a recipe for disaster.
Philadelphia was just dominated up front in a loss to the Commanders, and they’ll face an improving run offense that features a now healthy Jonathan Taylor at running back.
Both teams feature dynamic players on defense, and we’re previewing 15 impact players to watch.
Michael Pittman
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Pittman leads the Colts with 61 catches on 89 targets for 603 yards and one touchdown. A physical wide receiver, he could cause problems for Darius Slay.
A.J. Brown
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Brown will look to bounce back from a one-catch, seven-yard performance in the loss to Washington, and he’ll likely draw Stephon Gilmore.
Quenton Nelson
Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Landon Dickerson
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
A future All-Pro at left guard, Dickerson will have his hands full with Buckner.
Kenny Moore II
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
A Pro Bowl cornerback, Moore is tied for fourth in total tackles with Rodney McLeod (51).
Jack Stoll
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The former Nebraska tight end is a solid player, and he’ll get the first shot at replacing an injured Dallas Goedert.
Undrafted out of Nebraska, Stoll has been known for his prowess as an in-line blocker, but he’s also an improved pass catcher as well.
Jonathan Taylor
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor missed three games this season because of injury, but he’s rebounded and exploded against the Raiders.
Despite missing three games, Taylor has logged 609 yards on 129 carries.
Miles Sanders
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Sanders has 710 yards rushing on the season and will likely see a significant workload as both teams work to keep the opposition’s explosive offense on the sideline.
Dayo Odeyingbo
Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
with Kwity Paye ruled out, Odeyingbo will be the primary pass rusher for the Colts.
Josh Sweat
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Sweat is the Eagles’ best pass rusher and will be heavily involved in making Matt Ryan uncomfortable in the pocket.
DeForest Buckner
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The massive defensive tackle will be a player to watch in the middle of the Colts’ injury-riddled defense.
Buckner was able to log a full practice on Thursday and should be available.
The All-Pro has recorded 43 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two passes defended over the first ten games of the season.
Linval Joseph
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
A professional run stopper who embraces eating up space, Joseph should see about ten to 12 snaps on Sunday in obvious running situations.
Rodney McLeod Jr.
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The former Eagles safety started training camp as a backup but eventually secured the starting job and logged 33 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended.
McLeod spent six years in Philadelphia and played a considerable role in Marcus Epps’s development into a starter.
Stephon Gilmore
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
One of the top cornerbacks to enter the NFL in the past decade, Gilmore had his issues with Terry McLaurin a few weeks ago and will likely draw A.J. Brown in a high-profile matchup.
Darius Slay
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
With Philadelphia expected to stack the box in the hope of slowing down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, it’ll be Slay traveling with the Colts’ top pass catcher.