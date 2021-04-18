Eagles collectively decide to skip voluntary spring workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will not be attending voluntary workouts this spring, according to a statement released by Eagles players through the NFLPA.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Eagles are the 19th team to release a statement about upcoming voluntary workouts as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Eagles are one of the teams to say none of their players will be attending voluntary OTAs.

Here’s the full statement:

“We believe in the solidarity of players across the NFL and using our collective voice to stand up for each other and what’s right. Our teammates have come together to make a decision as a team as to what is best for us this offseason. We have shared and talked about the facts from our union and our players will not be attending in-person voluntary workouts.

“We know that every player has to make a decision that is best for him, but to stand in solidarity with the brotherhood of players across the NFL, we have decided to come together on this choice.

“The ongoing pandemic is obviously still an issue for our city and our country, and it is unnecessary for us to put ourselves at risk in this environment. We also know what the data shows about our overall health and safety.

“As a team and as professionals, we will hold each other accountable as we always do to stay in shape and get ready for the upcoming season.”

The lack of OTAs for the Eagles this year isn’t necessarily ideal as new head coach Nick Sirianni and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon implement their schemes. But the Eagles will still be able to meet virtually and there’s still a mandatory minicamp scheduled for later this spring.

Story continues

The NFL’s offseason program is set to begin with Phase 1 on Monday. Here’s a reminder of what the offseason plan from the league entails:

Here’s an overview of the 2021 offseason program pic.twitter.com/idMebiqtmQ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 14, 2021

So assuming there’s still a mandatory minicamp in mid June, that will be the only time before training camp that the entire team will be on the field together. Typically, OTAs are much more beneficial for younger players and rookies than they are for veterans.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube