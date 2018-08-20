Eagles coaches try to make better sense of the new helmet rule

The NFL boasted back in March and May that the league’s coaches fully supported the new rule against lowering the helmet and initiating contact. In recent weeks, it’s become clear that the coaches either didn’t support the rule or didn’t quite know what they were supporting, because coaches don’t seem to know what is and isn’t allowed under the new rule.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz explained in a session with reporters on Monday that the team’s coaching staff will spend time trying to figure out exactly what is and isn’t allowed.

“We are going to have a meeting this afternoon where we look at a lot of the fouls — not just us, but across the league,” Schwartz said. “Again, we’re trying to be educated on what’s going to get called and what’s not. The instructions we’ve given guys is try not to lower your head and try to take your head out of it. And I think our guys are trying to do that. The other thing we say is you want to lower your target, but along with lowering the target . . . sometimes that causes you to dip your head.”

Schwartz thinks his players aren’t trying to use their helmets as weapons. But with the rule being written very broadly to make any lowering of the head and initiation of contact with the helmet a foul, intent doesn’t matter.

“I think I can confidently say we don’t have any players that are trying to play outside of the bounds,” Schwartz said. “We don’t have any guys that are head hunting, that are being selfish. They’re trying to play within the rules. . . . The problem is they’re dealing with world-class athletes who are moving targets. A little bit easier said than done. Those fouls have hurt us in these first couple pre-season games and we just got to get to a point where they don’t hurt us in the regular season.”

So the goal, at this point, is to learn more about what will get a player flagged.

“It’s going to be very important work over the next couple weeks not just learning from our own mistakes but learning from other teams,” Schwartz said. “I think there is some other good feedback. We get clips from with the league that shows not just penalties that were called, but penalties that should have been called. So there is a learning process and that goes to all different things. You try to learn from defensive pass interference and defensive holding and different things and try to learn.”

Schwartz nevertheless realizes that some of the fouls will be unavoidable.

“Some are going to happen,” Schwartz said. “Nobody is trying get a face mask, but sometimes you reach out and that’s the first thing you grab. The feedback is good coming from other teams, coming from the direction of the league, coming from the officiating department. We need it to settle down.”

On Thursday night against the Patriots, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod was flagged for lowering the helmet and initiating contact while trying to make a tackle from the side. So what is he supposed to do there?

“I’ll just go and say the same things,” Schwartz said. “We’re trying to take our head out of it, we’re trying to lower our target, and we’re trying to keep our eyes from dropping to the ground. Those are the things that we’re trying to emphasize. But again, not all of those will equal not getting a foul, particularly if you get a moving target that works into your path. We’re trying our very best and the players are trying their very best to comply with the rule.”

This effort to figure out how to comply with the rule again calls into question exactly what the coaches were told when they supposedly got behind the rule. Either they agreed without realizing what they were agreeing to, or they agreed to something other than what the rule really is.